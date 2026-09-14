Broncos Make Three Moves, Release WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey In Procedural Move

The Denver Broncos have released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Monday and elevated LB Mitchell Fraboni and FB Adam Prentice to their active roster, according to Mike Klis.

Klis explains that this is simply a procedural move from the Broncos, as the team plans to re-sign Humphrey on Tuesday.

Humphrey, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off their roster in the 2022 season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos in 2023 and re-signed with them for the 2024 season.

The Giants signed him to a contract in 2025 and let him go before the rookie minicamp, but re-signed him soon after. He bounced on and off the practice squad last season before Denver signed him to their active roster in November.

Denver brought him back this past March.

In 2025, Humphrey appeared in seven games for the Giants and Broncos. He recorded nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.