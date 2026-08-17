Falcons Signing WR Beaux Collins

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Falcons are signing former Giants WR Beaux Collins to a contract.

Collins, 23, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2025 draft. He made the team coming out of camp but was placed on injured reserve in November with a neck injury.

New York waived Collins from injured reserve earlier this week.

In 2025, Collins appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded two catches for 25 yards.