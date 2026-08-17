Giants Worked Out Six Monday

The New York Giants had six players in for workouts on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Of this group, New York signed Martin and Haener to contracts at this time.

Harris, 28, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers last offseason.

In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Martin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis following the 2025 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He was on and off the active roster until catching on with the Eagles in March. Philadelphia cut him, re-signed him, then cut him again in June.

In 2025, Martin appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.