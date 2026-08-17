Giants Announce Three Roster Moves Monday

The New York Giants announced they have officially signed QB Jake Haener and LB Chandler Martin.

The Giants also waived RB Dante Miller with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.