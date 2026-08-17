NFC Notes: Von Miller, Adoree’ Jackson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn said RB Jeremy McNichols will miss a few weeks with a quad injury. (John Keim)
Cowboys
- Veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson had a good visit with the Cowboys in May, but nothing is imminent with the team as of now, per Calvin Watkins.
- On the Night Cap Show, Cowboys EDGE Von Miller said Dallas was the first team to reach out to him about a week before the start of camp: “It just seemed right for me. I live here in the offseason. My mom and dad and my kids are here. I always had a little blue on my heart since I was a little boy. I always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys.” (Jon Machota)
- Miller is confident he will be a valuable addition to the locker room and thinks he still has plenty of production left in him: “…There is no question about it, I am the best teammate in the history of the National Football League. I know how to bring the guys together. … I can still walk into 8-10 sacks now. And that’s just walking in. And I’m going to have opportunities to do it. We have one of the best offenses in the National Football League. I’m going to be able to play with the lead… We only won five games last year and I was able to walk into nine sacks. … Just being the type of player I am, even at this stage in my career, I still feel like I can be effective.” (Machota)
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones feels they can’t have enough options when it comes to pass rushing: “You can’t have enough rushers in this league. It’s a long season and certainly to put him, Ezeiruaku, Gary, Malachi is having a hell of a camp. There is James Houston and Sam (Williams) and we’ve got a good group of guys.” (Watkins)
- Jones is enamored with Miller’s resume and thinks he’ll fit in well in DC Christian Parker’s scheme: “Nothing but huge respect for what he’s accomplished in his career, but in doing our homework on him we feel like he’s a fit in our scheme what were trying to get accomplished with Christian and be successful. We have a vision for him.” (Watkins)
- Jones continued: “Von certainly embraced that vision with what Christian and our coaching staff has for him.” (Watkins)
Eagles
- Per Brooks Kubena, Eagles CB Jonathan Jones missed a week with a shoulder injury, and it’s not believed to be more than a two-week injury.
- Kubena adds LB Chance Campbell had four limited practices with a groin injury, and there’s optimism he can return fully this week for joint practices with the Ravens.
Giants
- Giants HC John Harbaugh said RB Dante Miller has a groin injury from the preseason game and mentioned there “might be a situation there.” (Pat Leonard)
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