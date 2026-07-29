Falcons Signed QB Cooper Rush With Three QBs Injured, Made Seven Other Moves

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing QB Cooper Rush to the roster with most of their other quarterbacks dealing with injuries.

Current starting QB Tua Tagovailoa tweaked a back injury and isn’t practicing to start camp. Atlanta also hasn’t cleared QB Michael Penix Jr. to participate yet in his ACL recovery and released QB Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury designation on Wednesday.

That left undrafted rookie QB Jack Strand as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

The Falcons also placed OT Jawaan Taylor, DB Billy Bowman Jr., OLB DeAngelo Malone and ILB Troy Andersen on the active/PUP list and placed DL Zach Harrison and sixth-round DT Anterio Thompson on the active/NFI list.

Rush, 32, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons before signing a two-year extension with the team in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 season.

However, the Ravens released him this past offseason.

In 2025, Rush appeared in four games for the Ravens and made one two starts. He completed 34 of 52 of his pass attempts for 303 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.