NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/28

Bears
- Bears placed DB Elijah Hicks on the PUP list.
- Bears placed DE Montez Sweat on the non-football illness list.
Bills
- Bills placed WR Tyrell Shavers on the PUP list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DB Chase Lucas and DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on the PUP list.
- Buccaneers waived DB Ja’Qurious Conley.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LS Peter Bowden.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed LB Ethan Downs and TE John Michael Gyllenborg on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Clelin Ferrell.
- Dolphins waived DT Kahlil Saunders.
Giants
- Giants activated TE Thomas Fidone II and DT Sam Roberts from the PUP list.
- Giants signed DT Marlon Davidson and TE Tyler Moore.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed DB Dane Jackson on the retired list.
- Jaguars signed DB Corey Ballentine.
Jets
- Jets activated WR Tim Patrick from the PUP list.
- Jets placed LB Joseph Ossai on the PUP list.
Lions
- Lions placed DB Christian Izien on the non-football illness list.
- Lions placed G Christian Mahogany on the non-football injury list.
- Lions released DT Jay Tufele.
Packers
- Packers placed T Brant Banks, LS Matt Orzech, LB Micah Parsons, DE Jordon Riley, and DT Nazir Stackhouse on the PUP list.
- Packers signed K Lenny Krieg and TE Thomas Yassmin.
- Packers waived DT Dante Barnett and K Lucas Havrisik.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DB Jaycee Horn from the non-football injury list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Buddy Johnson, LB Patrick Johnson, and WR Deven Thompkins.
- Raiders waived WR Jonathan Brady, NT Laki Tasi, and LB Christian Thomas.
Rams
- Rams signed G Blake Hance.
Saints
- Saints placed DT Keeshawn Silver and WR Mason Tipton on the PUP list.
- Saints placed DT Zxavian Harris on the non-football injury list.
- Saints placed TE Cody Hardy on the non-football illness list.
- Saints signed DB Mike Reid.
- Saints waived DB Beanie Bishop.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived RB Kenny McIntosh.
Steelers
- Steelers placed DB Donte Kent, DB Joey Porter Jr., and DB Jalen Ramsey on the PUP list.
Texans
- Texans placed LB E.J. Speed and DB M.J. Stewart on the PUP list.
- Texans placed WR Jaylin Noel on the non-football injury list.
Titans
- Titans activated DB Amani Hooker from the PUP list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed S Jamal Adams and RB Jordan Mims.
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