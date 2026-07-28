NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/28

By
Nate Bouda
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Bears

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed DB Chase Lucas and DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on the PUP list.
  • Buccaneers waived DB Ja’Qurious Conley.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed LS Peter Bowden.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed LB Ethan Downs and TE John Michael Gyllenborg on injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed DE Clelin Ferrell.
  • Dolphins waived DT Kahlil Saunders.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers activated DB Jaycee Horn from the non-football injury list.

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Saints placed DT Keeshawn Silver and WR Mason Tipton on the PUP list.
  • Saints placed DT Zxavian Harris on the non-football injury list.
  • Saints placed TE Cody Hardy on the non-football illness list.
  • Saints signed DB Mike Reid.
  • Saints waived DB Beanie Bishop.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

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