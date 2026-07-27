Vikings Signing Veteran S Jamal Adams

The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran S Jamal Adams to a contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Adams, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams and he eventually signed on with the Titans. He signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024 before being released.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last year.

In 2024, Adams appeared in 17 games for Raiders, making four starts. He tallied 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumbles.