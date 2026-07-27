Raiders Made Six Roster Moves

The Las Vegas made a host of roster moves ahead of training camp, the team announced on Monday.

The team signed LB Buddy Johnson, DE Patrick Johnson and WR Deven Thompson after their workout.

In corresponding moves, the team waived WR Jonathan Brady, LB Chris Thomas and DT Laki Tasi.

Thompkins, 26, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp but was waived with an injury designation. Thompkins returned to the practice squad and bounced on and off the rest of the 2024 season.

Thompkins caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad during the 2025 season and bounced back and forth between the active roster. Atlanta later cut him in May and he had a stint with the Bills before being waived a couple of months later.

In 2025, Thompkins appeared in seven games for the Falcons and caught three passes for 27 yards.