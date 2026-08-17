The Jaguars announced four roster moves on Monday morning, signing LB Baylon Spector and OL Timothy McKay.

In corresponding moves, the team waived TE Ethan Conner and placed rookie LB Parker Hughes on injured reserve.

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later cut from IR, but he returned for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Spector appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.