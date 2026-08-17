Dolphins Activate Third-Round WR Chris Bell From NFI List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated third-round WR Chris Bell off the non-football injury list.
Bell has been rehabbing from a torn ACL last fall that sidelined him during the pre-draft process and this offseason.
Bell, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 124th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Yazoo City, Mississippi. He committed to Louisville and remained there four years, earning first-team All-ACC honors his senior season.
The Dolphins selected Bell with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,771,094 rookie contract that included a $1,384,432 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Bell appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Louisville. He caught 151 passes for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.
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