Raiders Sign WR Noah Brown, Cut DT Benito Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed veteran WR Noah Brown to a contract on Sunday and released DT Benito Jones in a corresponding move.
Brown, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.
He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster. Washington brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.
In 2025, Brown appeared in four games for the Commanders and caught five passes on 10 targets for 83 yards and no touchdowns.
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