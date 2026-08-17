Buccaneers Made Four Moves

The Buccaneers made four roster moves on Monday, per Pro Football Talk, including signing RB Barika Kpeenu and S Robert McDaniel.

In corresponding moves, CB Marcus Banks and RB Kadarius Calloway were waived with injury designations.

Kpeenu won the FCS National Championship at North Dakota State in 2021 and 2024 but went undrafted in 2025.

During five seasons at North Dakota State, he appeared in 47 games and made 19 starts. He caught 35 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns.

He also rushed 434 times for 2,227 yards and 32 touchdowns.