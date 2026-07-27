Dolphins Sign Veteran DL Clelin Ferrell, Waive DL Kahlil Saunders

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed EDGE Clelin Ferrell to a contract and waived DL Kahlil Saunders.

Ferrell, 29, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in 2024 and agreed to another one-year contract this past March.

However, Washington cut him coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad. From there, he returned to the 49ers.

In 2025, Ferrell appeared in nine games for the Chargers and 49ers, recording 25 tackles and four sacks.