Dolphins Worked Out Five Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins officially hosted five free agents for tryouts on Sunday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

LB Power Echols T Luke Felix-Fualalo T Timothy McKay G Jared Penning LB Cam Riley

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Riley to a contract.

Echols, 23, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2025. He was cut loose during training camp and re-signed to their practice squad.

Chicago wound up releasing him in September of last year, and he later caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in December. Houston cut him loose a month later. The Seahawks signed Echols to a deal a few weeks ago before waiving him soon after.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Echols appeared in 52 games for North Carolina and recorded 307 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, nine pass defenses, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.