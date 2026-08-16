Giants Placing CB Sam Webb On Reserve/Retired List

Per the wire, the Giants are placing CB Sam Webb on the reserve/retired list after signing him just three days ago.

Webb, 28, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and made Las Vegas’ active roster.

His sophomore season saw him land with the Carolina Panthers, but he soon found his way back to the Raiders to begin the 2024 season after being called up from the practice squad. He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ active roster in 2024 and was let go after camp last year.

From there, Webb signed with the Titans’ practice squad, but the Browns signed him to their active roster in November. Cleveland declined to tender Webb a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He signed with the Broncos at the beginning of camp but was let go more than a week later.

In 2025, Webb appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovered for a touchdown.