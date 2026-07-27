Giants Signed TE Tyler Moore

The New York Giants Signed rookie TE Tyler Moore following a successful workout on Monday, according to Jordan Raanan.

Moore was part of an 18 player tryout that included LB Kenneth Murray and QB Jake Haener.

He earned a minicamp invite with the Panthers following the draft.

Moore, wound up going undrafted in the 2026 draft. He was a three-year part-time starter for the Cyclones, with eight starts in 12 games during his senior season and 12 total starts across 45 games.

Throughout his five-year career at Iowa State, Moore appeared in 45 games and caught 21 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.