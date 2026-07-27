Giants Tried Out 18 Players Including LB Kenneth Murray

The New York Giants officially hosted several notable free agents for tryouts on Monday for the start of training camp.

The full list includes:

Murray, 27, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season, but they declined it.

Murray caught on with the Titans for the 2024 before being traded to the Cowboys last year.

In 2025, Murray appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys, making 16 starts and recording 81 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.