NFL Transactions: Friday 7/24

Browns
- Browns placed DT Maliek Collins on the PUP list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed T Paris Johnson Jr., TE Tip Reiman, LB Josh Sweat, and DB Garrett Williams on the PUP list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DB Darrell Baker Jr. and DB Storm Duck on the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Caden Prieskorn.
Raiders
- Raiders signed fourth-round DB Jermod McCoy and first-round QB Fernando Mendoza.
Ravens
- Ravens waived QB Diego Pavia.
- Ravens signed C Ethan Pocic.
Titans
- Titans waived T Ryan Hayes.
- Titans signed T Zachary Thomas.
- Titans placed DB Amani Hooker and T J.C. Latham on the PUP list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
This is the same list as testerday