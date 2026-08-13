NFC Notes: Jordyn Tyson, Emeka Egbuka, Darren Waller, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka’s injury that cut his practice today is a toe issue that’s considered minor. (Mike Garafolo)

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said the plan for QB Michael Penix Jr. when the team travels to Indy next week for joint practices is for him to continue at the pace he’s on. He will participate in individual drills but no team activities. (Tori McElhaney)

said the plan for QB when the team travels to Indy next week for joint practices is for him to continue at the pace he’s on. He will participate in individual drills but no team activities. (Tori McElhaney) Penix said the doctor told him before training camp on his surgically repaired knee: “You have an amazing ACL. You shouldn’t have knee problems again.” (Joe Patrick)

Penix said that the next step in his recovery is getting over the mental hurdle: “The biggest thing for me right now is strength, getting strength back in my knee.” (McElhaney)

Stefanski spoke about seventh-round OT Ethan Onianwa and said the team is happy with how he’s developed: “We are pleased with his progress, and will keep bringing him along.” (McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales discussed the addition of veteran TE Darren Waller, a high-profile name that could be a big shakeup to Carolina’s tight end room. Waller played just nine games last season after being retired and out of football in 2024, but he had six touchdowns, including one against the Panthers.

“Just looking for ways to challenge our roster, challenge our rooms,” Canales said via USA Today’s Anthony Rizzuti. “Bringing different types of talent into the rooms to really challenge the group and see what we have there. We felt like it was a good fit. There was a lot of conversations back and forth — about the vision, about the group that he’s coming into. So felt comfortable about that, found an agreement and we’ll bring him in and do the physical and all that stuff.”

Carolina plans to process the deal for Waller after their preseason game on Saturday to ensure they have numbers to get through the game. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints first-round WR Jordyn Tyson left Thursday’s practice early with a hamstring injury, per Mike Triplett.

left Thursday’s practice early with a hamstring injury, per Mike Triplett. New Orleans WR Chris Olave laughed about sixth-round WR Barion Brown making up the same handshake he used with former teammate Rashid Shaheed even though he didn’t know: “They’re basically the same player,” Olave said, “He reminds me a lot of (Shaheed).” (Triplett)

laughed about sixth-round WR making up the same handshake he used with former teammate even though he didn’t know: “They’re basically the same player,” Olave said, “He reminds me a lot of (Shaheed).” (Triplett) Saints HC Kellen Moore said the team is “collecting as much information as we can,” while adding that they had a great visit with CB Terrion Arnold: “Obviously there’s an outside of football part of this that has to be added to this, but I felt like we had a good visit.” (NOF Network)