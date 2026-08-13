Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard Week-To-Week With Hamstring Injury

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, Panthers HC Dave Canales said RB Chuba Hubbard is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

Canales said Hubbard had an MRI that revealed a “legit hamstring” but is “very confident” he will be out there for Week 1 or earlier.

Hubbard, 27, was a fourth-round by the Panthers out of Oklahoma State back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal and was in the final year of the deal when Carolina re-signed him to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension in November 2025. He’s set to make a base salary of $5.645 million in 2026.

In 2025, Hubbard appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 134 rushing attempts for 511 yards (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 30 receptions on 39 targets for 223 yards and three more touchdowns.