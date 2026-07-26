NFC Notes: Cooper DeJean, Sean Mannion, Malik Nabers, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles DB Cooper DeJean is set to play the safety role after splitting time at cornerback and safety last season. Philadelphia DBs coach Joe Kasper highly praised DeJean, calling him a special and very coachable player.

“He’s special in a lot of ways,” Kasper said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “The mental approach is outstanding, physical tools are outstanding, how he interacts with teammates is outstanding, how he interacts with me and the other coaches is outstanding. There’s not really a false note to him. It’s on me, and then on him too, to continue to grow and build. … He’s on a nice track, but there’s things he’s got to work on and get better at, too.”

Kasper added that DeJean’s versatility is a “huge asset” for them and he brings a lot of technical understanding of their system.

“We’ve got a long time, obviously, between now and when we’ll see the final product for this year. So, we got to continue to chip things off, check things off of his list, but his versatility is a huge asset for us, and that’s about his mindset and his approach, both technical understanding, schematic understanding, but also just how he approaches his day-to-day.”

Eagles

Following a year where they finished 17th in offensive EPA/play, the Eagles moved on from OC Kevin Patullo and hired first-time OC Sean Mannion. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirriani isn’t worried about Mannion’s lack of experience because of his work ethic and extensive passion for the game.

“I’m not at all concerned there as far as his inexperience on that because he’s worked his ass off,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And I know that he’ll work his ass off to be as ready as he possibly can that day. And he’s got people there and coaches there with him, like coach (Josh) Grizzard, Parks (Frazier), myself, that have done this and have been in this situation. He’s got a lot of people to help bounce ideas off of.”

“This dude loves football and he loves to work. I mean, I’ve really enjoyed being around him and just his desire. Sometimes we think ‘man, he’s talented’ about everybody, ‘man, he’s just got it.’ But it doesn’t happen without, whether it’s a player, whether it’s Sean, it doesn’t happen without just this obsession to get better. And Sean has this obsession to get better, this obsession with his craft, which is why he’s excelled in this profession. And I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers received an honorable mention on a top-10 receivers poll voted on by coaches and execs around the league: “He’s easily a top-10 receiver. The knee situation is worrisome, but hopefully he bounces back soon. But he can do everything you need,” an AFC exec said. (Jeremy Fowler)