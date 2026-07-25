Bears Announce Six Roster Moves

On Saturday, the Bears announced six roster moves, including placing LB T.J. Edwards on the non-football injury list.

Five players were placed on the physically unable to perform list, including LB Keyshaun Elliott, DB Kyler Gordon, LB Noah Sewell, OL Ozzy Trapilo and DL Shemar Turner.

Gordon, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that included a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded seven tackles, one fumble recovery, and one sack.