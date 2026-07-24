AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Dillon Gabriel, Broncos, Browns, Jaguars

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said that he still has a lot of room left to grow to hit his potential.

“I still have a lot of room to grow in my game — in the run and in the pass,” Bonitto said, via PFT. “Just keep trying to fine-tune these things, keep looking at other guys around the league that are doing it at a high level and seeing how I can put it into my game to continue to be the best player I know I can be.”

Bonitto added that he hopes to carry his regular season success into the postseason this year.

“It’s obviously great when you can do it in the regular season,” Bonitto said, “but doing it in the postseason in those big type of moments, it gives you that confidence to know you’re supposed to be there, and you can make those types of plays on big stages.”

Browns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that Browns will shake up their quarterback room before the season, with QB Dillon Gabriel being a prime trade candidate.

“The headlines of that camp, without question, are going to be who wins that starting quarterback job,” Schefter said on his podcast, via Browns Wire. “Is it going to be Deshaun Watson, is it going to be Sheduer Sanders, are they going to keep the other two quarterbacks? Could they find a trade partner for Dillon Gabriel?”

Jaguars

John Shipley of Sports Illustrated provides his projection of the Jaguars’ 53-man roster: