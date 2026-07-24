AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Dillon Gabriel, Broncos, Browns, Jaguars

Broncos
Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said that he still has a lot of room left to grow to hit his potential.
“I still have a lot of room to grow in my game — in the run and in the pass,” Bonitto said, via PFT. “Just keep trying to fine-tune these things, keep looking at other guys around the league that are doing it at a high level and seeing how I can put it into my game to continue to be the best player I know I can be.”
Bonitto added that he hopes to carry his regular season success into the postseason this year.
“It’s obviously great when you can do it in the regular season,” Bonitto said, “but doing it in the postseason in those big type of moments, it gives you that confidence to know you’re supposed to be there, and you can make those types of plays on big stages.”
Browns
ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that Browns will shake up their quarterback room before the season, with QB Dillon Gabriel being a prime trade candidate.
“The headlines of that camp, without question, are going to be who wins that starting quarterback job,” Schefter said on his podcast, via Browns Wire. “Is it going to be Deshaun Watson, is it going to be Sheduer Sanders, are they going to keep the other two quarterbacks? Could they find a trade partner for Dillon Gabriel?”
Jaguars
John Shipley of Sports Illustrated provides his projection of the Jaguars’ 53-man roster:
- At quarterback, Shipley has Nick Mullens as the only quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville cutting Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar.
- With the running back spot, Shipley thinks the split between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be the biggest storyline in training camp, while LeQuint Allen achieves the third and final spot. Although Shipley thinks undrafted J’Mari Taylor is among the best sleepers on the roster, he hopes they can stash him on the practice squad.
- Shipley has four tight ends making the roster, including Brenton Strange, Nate Boerkircher, Tanner Koziol, and Quintin Morris. Although Shipley has Hunter Long getting cut, he wonders how close he is to taking Morris’ spot.
- Along the offensive line, Shipley has Chuma Edoga getting cut just one year after signing a two-year deal. He writes that Edoga’s spot could hinge on whether Cole Van Lanen starts the season on the PUP list.
- As for interior defensive linemen, Shipley has veteran DL Matt Dickerson being cut, but could see him getting a final roster spot if they keep one less cornerback.
- At linebacker, Shipley has seventh-round rookie Parker Hughes being cut despite Jacksonville typically keeping its draft picks but he could compete with second-year Jack Kiser for a final spot.
- Shipley also has the Jaguars cutting undrafted CB Preston Hodge and second-year S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.
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