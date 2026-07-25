49ers Made Seven Roster Moves, Placed TE George Kittle On PUP List

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers placed four players on the physically unable to perform list, including TE George Kittle.

The team also placed DE Mykel Williams, RB Isaac Guerendo, and DT Alfred Collins on the list.

In corresponding moves, the team released DT Evan Anderson and waived TE Khalil Dinkins with a non-football injury designation. Former Bengals TE Tanner McLauchlan was also signed to the roster in Dinkins’ place.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

He finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Kittle as it becomes available.