The San Francisco 49ers worked out three defensive backs on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Hall, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets, which included a $315,802 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers in March. He missed the entire season after suffering an injury in Week 1.

In 2024, Hall appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.