The San Francisco 49ers worked out three defensive backs on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- Bryce Hall
- Corey Mayfield
- Troy Pride
Hall, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets, which included a $315,802 signing bonus.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers in March. He missed the entire season after suffering an injury in Week 1.
In 2024, Hall appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!