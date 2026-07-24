NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Dave Canales, Lee Hunter, Eagles, Panthers

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that he’s used AI this off-season to help advance the team forward and admitted that expectations are lofty.

“You come off a ’22 season and we did what we did, and I think that that standard has been what’s been expected — not only from the outside, I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to play to a standard,” Sirianni said, via The Athletic. “It’s going to push us to become better, because they’re so high. …We all struggle. We all wrestled with that, like, ‘Man, that’s maybe not fair that the expectation is that high,’ or, ‘Hey, man, we’re going to become as good as we possibly can, because the expectation is so high.’”

Sirianni has focused on internal progress and rebuilding the team culture, which aren’t able to be measured.

“There’s a common denominator of these good teams that they just want to play for each other, and so we’ve talked a lot about that, and tried to live that — and that’s tricky, and that’s hard, because how do you come together as a team?” Sirianni said. “You come together as a football team through shared hardships, so you get that right through the offseason. You come together as a football team through building trust of consistently doing what you’re supposed to do, consistently on a daily basis, and you come together as a football team through the time that you put in with each other. That time, sometimes it feels like it’s invisible progress.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales handed off offensive play-calling duties to OC Brad Idzik this offseason, marking the first time he isn’t calling plays since taking over in 2024. Carolina GM Dan Morgan feels Canales’ decision epitomizes what it means to be a great leader, as he’s willing to do whatever it takes for the team’s success.

“I think that’s what good leaders do,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “You’ve got to make hard decisions, and sometimes it’s not comfortable, and whether it’s moving on from a coach and replacing him with somebody else, that’s where I’ve just really seen him take the next step to where he’s always going to do what’s best for the team.”

Canales said he’s remaining heavily involved in the process, and brought up the addition of associate HC Darrell Bevell, who brings plenty of experience running NFL offenses.

“For all that I may have in my brain or in my notes or in my cut-ups, they’ll remember things I didn’t remember about how we came to certain parts of our scheme from an offensive standpoint,” Canales said. “So that to me was an opportunity to build that out. The opportunity to allow Brad to be fully focused and locked in on the offensive play-calling side, while I’m still involved, while I’m still having conversations, and we’re all there to really support him. And Darrell’s been a play-caller for years, able to give Brad his two cents. And I wish I would have had Darrell my first year in Tampa calling plays and to have that kind of cover.”

In a year where they aren’t installing a new offense, Canales is looking to make tweaks and lean on his experience with HC Pete Carroll.

“It’s the coaching staff, it’s the scheme, it’s the meeting schedules, how do we do different things? For me, it’s like this pursuit of constant growth, how can we make it better? And what are those things that lead to success? What are the core principles that lead to creating a great team? And I get to lean on the experience that I had with Pete [Carroll] for 14 years. Keeping those principles consistent, while we can tweak how we do the different things, and some, and for some stuff it’s just to freshen it up for the guys. How can I change up what we’re doing a little bit to make sure that the guys that have been here are engaged in our process and enjoy it?”

Panthers

Panthers G Robert Hunt gave praise to second-round DL Lee Hunter and his ability to stop the run.

“He’s very stout,” Hunt said, via Panthers Wire. “Plays the run really, really well — especially for a guy that hasn’t played at this level. He don’t look like a rookie to me. OTAs, obviously we had pads on, but you can still tell without pads—I think so, anyways. I think he plays the run really, really well—better than I’ve probably seen a rookie in a long time.“