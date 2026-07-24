Panthers Claim OT Ryan Hayes, Among Six Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers officially claimed OT Ryan Hayes off waivers from the Titans on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Carolina also signed OT Derrell Bailey and LB Cam Gill, waived G Joshua Gray and WR Kobe Prentice, and placed LB Nic Scourton on injured reserve.

Hayes, 26, was a former seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan but was cut loose during training camp. He was claimed by the Colts but was waived a month later.

From there, he caught on with Miami’s practice squad and was among their final roster cuts in 2025. He signed on with the Falcons’ practice squad soon after. The Titans signed him to a futures deal in January but waived him this week.

In 2024, Hayes appeared in one game for the Dolphins.