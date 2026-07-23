NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Montez Sweat, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears DE Montez Sweat drew praise from HC Ben Johnson for leading the team in sacks and finishing with double-digits in 2025.

“I loved him during the season, but when you watch the self-scout after the year, I think this was a guy that played at a very high level,” Johnson said, via the team website. “I would argue it was the best year of his career. Whether that showed up statistically or not, that’s debatable, but his ability to play the run and play the pass, I thought he did a really nice job. Hopefully it’s something that we can piggyback on and carry that momentum into this year.”

Meanwhile, DE Austin Booker and DT Grady Jarrett are hoping to put together better seasons in Chicago, with Jarrett noting that he owes the team a better year after coming in as a big signing from Atlanta.

“He’s just scratching the surface,” Sweat said of Booker. “He’s shown a lot of flashes of the type of player he can be. He’s still young and learning the ins and outs of being a pro, but the sky’s the limit for him.”

“I take a lot of pride, and it’s exciting to be feeling a lot better this year,” Jarrett noted. “And I know that I owe Chicago a better year, and I’m excited to go do that.”

Lions

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is entering the final year of his rookie contract before his fifth-year option starts in 2027. Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes that Gibbs or Falcons RB Bijan Robinson should reset the running back market with their next contract.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract before his fifth-year option starts in 2027. Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes that Gibbs or Falcons RB should reset the running back market with their next contract. Corry could see Gibbs being more likely to get a deal before the start of the regular season, given Detroit has been more proactive about signing first-round picks to new contracts.

Corry thinks both Gibbs and Robinson will look to become the league’s first running backs to eclipse the $25 million per year mark, while both should get “significantly more” than Eagles RB Saquon Barkley‘s $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Packers

Packers TE Josh Whyle enters the fourth year of his career and second season in Green Bay. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said Whyle is proving to be a “movable piece” in their offense and is getting more reps after Luke Musgrave suffered an injury.

“He’s shown a lot of good things,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’ve always really liked Josh in terms of being a movable piece, but he’s gotten some opportunities on things that maybe Luke would have done. So the more reps he’s getting, I think the better he’s getting.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said he’s excited about third-year LT Jordan Morgan after using him in different spots last season.

“We had to use him in other spots last year because that was what was best for the team,” Stenavich said. “But I’m excited about him this year and what he’s going to do.”