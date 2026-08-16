Lions Worked Out Four Free Agents Including Three RBs

The Detroit Lions officially hosted four free agents for workouts on Sunday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Ekow Boye-Doe RB Keaontay Ingram RB Dominic Richardson RB Trayveon Williams

Of this group, the Lions signed Williams to a contract.

Ingram, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus when the Cardinals opted to release him back in November.

Ingram later signed on with the Chiefs and finished out the year in Kansas City. He returned to the Chiefs for the 2025 season on a futures contract and was on and off of their roster.

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.