Bears Activated LT Ozzy Trapilo, Waived Three Others

The Bears announced on Sunday that they have activated LT Ozzy Trapilo and are waiving three players.

Chicago is moving on from DB K.C. Eziomume, WR Kyron Hudson, and DB Gervarrius Owens. All three waived players are receiving an injury settlement.

Trapilo, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Norwell, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and spent five seasons there. Trapilo earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and first-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

The Bears used the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trapilo. He signed a four-year, $7,712,368 contract with a $2,248,994 signing bonus.

In 2025, Trapilo appeared in 14 games for the Bears and made six starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 31 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Trapilo as the news becomes available.