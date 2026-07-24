Ravens Worked Out Seven Players Including WR Sterling Shepard

The Baltimore Ravens hosted a group of free agents including veteran WR Sterling Shepard on Friday for tryouts at the start of their training camp.

Here’s the full list:

Shepard, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Buccaneers this past summer. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

From there, the Buccaneers brought Shepard back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Shepard appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 39 passes for 371 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.