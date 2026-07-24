Panthers Host Eight Defensive Players

The Carolina Panthers hosted eight defensive players for tryouts or visits on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Dontae Balfour DT Kyon Barrs DT Jared Dawson DT Elijah Garcia DB DeCarlos Nicholson DB Deantre Prince DB Dee Williams LB Cam Gill (visit)

Of this group, Carolina signed Gill to a contract.

Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.

He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season but was let go before the season started. From there, Gill caught on with Detroit’s practice squad briefly before Carolina signed him to their active roster.

Gill then signed with Minnesota in training camp last year but didn’t make the final roster.

In 2024, Gill appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 22 tackles.