Panthers Officially Place OLB Nic Scourton On IR, Sign OLB Cam Gill

The Carolina Panthers announced they have officially placed OLB Nic Scourton on injured reserve after he suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Thursday.

Additionally, the Panthers officially signed OLB Cam Gill and waived G Joshua Gray.

Scourton, 21, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

The Panthers used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Scourton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,606,818 contract with a $2,899,504 signing bonus.

In 2025, Scourton appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and made eight starts. He recorded 47 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.