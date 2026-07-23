Panthers OLB Nic Scourton Out For Season After Suffering Torn ACL

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Panthers OLB Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice and will miss the 2026 season.

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, Scourton was carted off at Thursday’s practice during team drills and trainers were looking at his right knee.

Scourton, 21, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

The Panthers used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Scourton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,606,818 contract with a $2,899,504 signing bonus.

In 2025, Scourton appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and made eight starts. He recorded 47 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.