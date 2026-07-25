Panthers Made Six Roster Moves

The Panthers announced six roster moves on Saturday, signing three players and releasing three players in corresponding moves.

The three players signed were defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Elijah Garcia, and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.

Carolina released OT Derrell Bailey, LB Jared Bartlett, and CB Mike Reid. All three players worked out for the team recently and were signed alongside LB Cam Gill, who has already had a stint with the team.

Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.

He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season but was let go before the season started. From there, Gill briefly caught on with Detroit’s practice squad before Carolina signed him to its active roster.

Gill then signed with Minnesota in training camp last year but didn’t make the final roster.

In 2024, Gill appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 22 tackles.