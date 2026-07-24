Bears Worked Out Six Players

The Chicago Bears brought in a group of free agents on Friday for tryouts at the start of their training camp.

The full list includes:

DB Hudson Clark G Kaylan Faumui DB Glendon Miller DB Josh Minkins DB Marlen Sewell T Ben Te Kura

Clark, 25, wound up going undrafted out Arkansas back in 2025. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas opted to waive Clark coming out of the preseason and he didn’t catch on with another team last year.

For his college career, Hudson appeared in 55 games and recorded 224 tackles, a half sack, six interceptions and 24 pass defenses over the course of five seasons.