NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch believes LB Fred Warner‘s work ethic is as good as anyone he’s been around, which has helped in his recovery from Warner’s first serious injury in his 11-year starting career between college and the NFL.

“He maxed out whatever the good Lord gave him to the nth degree as well as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Lynch said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “People ask me if guys really outwork one another in the NFL. I say absolutely, and Fred exemplifies that.”

Warner shared the mindset that has helped him through the injury, and what lessons he’s taking from it going forward. He understands some might forget the impact he can have on the field, but he plans on continuing to prove himself when the new season starts.

“I always believed strongly that everything happens for a reason,” Warner said. “And it would be wrong to abandon that in the toughest times.”

“I remembered telling guys to appreciate every game, practice and single play because you never know when it could be your last. That’s why I bring so much juice and positive energy to games and practices and meetings.”

“You’re away for a significant amount of time, and people kind of forget what you did. You can still look at what I’ve done in the past, all the All-Pros, the Pro Bowls, the plays you made; those were great. But that has nothing to do with what you do going forward, in Week 1 and the rest of the season.”

Rams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says former Rams DT Aaron Donald is training as if he’s going to play this upcoming season. Breer adds Donald has told people close to him that if he thinks he can be himself, he’ll follow through on unretiring after two seasons away.

is training as if he’s going to play this upcoming season. Breer adds Donald has told people close to him that if he thinks he can be himself, he’ll follow through on unretiring after two seasons away. Breer goes on to say the roadblock to a Donald return at this point would be if he doesn’t reach that standard he has for himself. He points out that Donald was very happy in retirement and not jonesing to come back until the opportunity to chase a ring with DE Myles Garrett came along.

came along. Breer adds that Donald is an all-or-nothing type player, so that could be an interesting thing for the Rams to manage, as Donald reportedly doesn’t want to just be a part-time player if he comes back.

Seahawks

Seahawks G Grey Zabel noted during a recent podcast appearance that he enjoys the challenge of facing the Rams and told former Rams DE Chris Long that his NFL rival is Rams DT Kobie Turner.

“Kobie Turner is like my kryptonite right now in the game of football,” Zabel said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “Like, I don’t know what it is. He’s just got my number. He just works me every single game. But it’s so cool ’cause, like I said, as much as you want to hate the Rams, they’re all really good dudes, across the board. And like, Kobie for an instance, he’s out there and he just smiles. He just plays the game for the love of the game. No, no question about it. And it was sad deal ’cause he got a little banged up and he couldn’t finish that NFC Championship Game. So, the moment after the game was done, I just went and talked to him, and talked how awesome he was and what a great game it was and how fun it is competing against him.”

“I hate the Rams, but I love the Rams because it is mano a mano, best on best,” Zabel added. “Just talk about a clash of three completely different games, We didn’t play well the first game, and then the second game it was kind of a slow start and then we got hot late in the game, and then the third game … we kind of got hot earlier in the game and then we really couldn’t separate ourselves and it was just kind of a heavyweight boxing match in the end in that NFC championship. It was unbelievable.”