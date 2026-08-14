Seahawks OLB DeMarcus Lawrence Says 2026 Will Be Final Season

Seahawks veteran OLB DeMarcus Lawrence tells Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that 2026 will be his final season.

Lawrence said he considered retirement this offseason, as his wife and six children remained in Dallas while he played the season out in Seattle away from them. Ultimately he decided he had one more year left in him.

“It was a tough process,” Lawrence said. “But through the grace of God, I’m able to play another year and soak it all up one more good time before I hang it up.”

Lawrence, 34, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal.

He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal when Dallas restructured his deal in March 2023.

He made a base salary of $10 million in his final season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Seahawks.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 53 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, including two returned for touchdowns, and one pass deflection.