The Commanders announced four roster moves on Saturday, placing CB Trey Amos and two defensive linemen on the physically unable to perform list.

The veteran defensive linemen were Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise. Washington also placed CB Fred Davis on the non-football injury list.

Armstrong, 29, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas.

He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

From there, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Commanders in 2024.

In 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.