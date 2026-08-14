NFC Notes: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Isaiah Likely, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt enters the second year of his career after being a seventh-round pick in 2025. Croskey-Merritt is looking to contribute more as a receiver this season after recording just nine receptions for 68 yards as a rookie.

“They just want to be able to do more,” Croskey-Merritt said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “The more you can do, the better.”

Washington HC Dan Quinn is excited to see Croskey-Merritt develop as a pass-catcher, and they are challenging him to develop that area of his game.

“And so those are the things that I’m excited to see Bill apply and get into his game,” Quinn said. “And so, the best way to do that is to see it out here.”

Croskey-Merritt reiterated that he wants to contribute to the passing game as a receiver and blocker.

“I can do more than just run the ball,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I wanna be able to catch out of the backfield, be able to block and run. I just want to be a jack of all trades.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Shavon Revel said he feels closer to the player he was in college now that he is fully healthy and able to study his past tape for confidence.

“I definitely feel like I’m getting close to my ECU self, and I say that every single day,” he said, via the team’s website. “I watch myself on film every single day. I go back and watch my ECU film too, and see what I used to do. I wasn’t always perfect back then, so I take that, give myself some confidence when I come into practice to prove who I used to be, and lock in.”

Revel said competing daily against WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and the rest of Dallas’ receivers is sharpening his game.

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p class=”isSelectedEnd”>“Yeah, man, I’ll keep a little brief but, man, it’s a reason those boys are top-five — for real,” Revel said. “You could tell from last week, watching the last week’s [film], and how I started this week. It’s made me better, going against those boys and competing against them every day — even our backups. They just sharpen my skills each and every day, and I’ll go back and watch film, see what I need to do, see what they see, how they move, and fix it in practice. But, those boys, man, y’all know, y’all see, that’s just who they [are].”

Revel added his health is significantly improved from his rookie season and emphasized that once he is on the field, he does not want to use his knee as an excuse.

“My health is 10 times better,” he said. “And my confidence is always there, man. It’s always that heart and that grit to go out there and perform for your team. It’s no excuse. Once you get on that field, there’s no excuse like, ‘Oh, my knee, or this and that.’ You’re on that field, so attack each play with intent to get better. That’s just how I look at it.”

Giants

Giants TE Isaiah Likely enters his first season in New York after coming along with HC John Harbaugh from the Ravens. Likely considers himself to be a “chess piece” for their offense, mentioning that he can line up anywhere asked of him.

“Being able to put me anywhere. I mean, I can line up outside, in a slot, in line, in the backfield. I’ve done it all. I’ve called myself a chess piece before in the past, and I feel like I’ve lived up to the name,” Likely, via GiantsWire.

Likely said his approach is to win his assignment on every play.

“I come out every day telling myself just when you’re 1/11th every play and whether it has run or pass matchups, whether it’s zone or man. And I feel like, if I win my 1/11th, whether it’s I got to go against safety, linebacker, the end, corner, just giving Jax the best possibility to throw the ball or running back to be able to run in space,” Likely said.