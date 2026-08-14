Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong Suspended One Game For Personal Conduct Violation

According to Adam Schefter, Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong was suspended for one game after violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Spotrac notes that Armstrong’s one-game suspension will cost him $507,500 from his salary and bonus.

Armstrong, 28, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He finished his four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to an extension with the Cowboys in 2022.

From there, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Commanders in 2024. He finished last season on injured reserve.

In 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.