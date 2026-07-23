Malik Nabers Expected To Avoid PUP List To Start Camp

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants WR Malik Nabers is expected to avoid the PUP list to start training camp.

Nabers suffered a torn ACL and had surgery in October, and the Giants “are crossing their fingers” that he can be ready for the 2026 opener, according to Raanan, but nobody knows for certain.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Nabers as the news is available.