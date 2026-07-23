Eagles Hosted LB Chandler Martin For Visit

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles hosted LB Chandler Martin for a visit on Thursday.

This is likely a precursor to signing him to the roster. He’s bounced on and off the team a couple of times already this year.

Martin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis following the 2025 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. He was on and off the active roster until catching on with the Eagles in March. Philadelphia cut him, re-signed him, then cut him again in June.

In 2025, Martin appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.