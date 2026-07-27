Titans Waived CB Latrell McCutchin With Injury Designation

The Tennessee Titans waived undrafted rookie CB Latrell McCutchin with an injury designation on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’ll revert to Tennessee’s injured reserve list if no one claims him and will likely be released later on with a settlement.

McCutchin, 23, bounced around from USC to Oklahoma to start his college career before landing at Houston. After sitting out his first season, he became a two-year starter and earned second-team All-Big 12 his final year.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, McCutchin recorded 119 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, no interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 48 career games with 27 starts.