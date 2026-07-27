Commanders Place LB Nick Bellore On Retired List

Per ESPN’s John Keim, the Commanders placed LB Nick Bellore on the reserve/retired list.

Keim adds the Commanders also officially signed CB Rasul Douglas in correspondence.

Bellore, 37, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He then signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle.

From there, Washington signed Bellore to a one-year deal in 2024 and gave him a two-year contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 12 total tackles and one forced fumble.