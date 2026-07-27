Colts Place WR Alec Pierce & LB C.J. Allen On PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts placed WR Alec Pierce and LB C.J. Allen on the PUP list, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Colts waived RB Lincoln Pare.

Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March and initially was targeting sometime in training camp as a potential return date after having a four to six month timeline.

Pierce, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract and signed a new four-year, $116 million contract with the Colts.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.