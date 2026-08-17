Colts Signing WR Keenan Allen To One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are signing WR Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million, according to Jordan Schultz.

Allen, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract and then signed a one-year deal back with the Chargers for 2025.

In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 81 passes on 122 targets for 777 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.