Jets Sign CB Keenan Garber Among Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed EDGE Nate Lynn and CB Keenan Garber to contracts.

The Jets waived DL Ben Barten and waived EDGE Kingsley Jonathan with an injury designation in corresponding moves.

Garber, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State following the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was let go near the end of camp.

From there, Garber caught on with the Colts’ practice squad for a brief stint in October and had a stint with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the year before being released.

In his collegiate career, Garber appeared in 57 games for Kansas State and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.