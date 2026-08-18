Browns Made Two Roster Moves

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns have signed WR Ben Patterson and waived OL Jack Conley on Tuesday.

Conley, 25, went undrafted out of Boston College in 2025 when he caught on with the Patriots.

He was among their final roster cuts and was brought back to the practice squad, later being released by New England.

After a stint with the Lions, Conley signed to the Browns’ practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.